© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thoughts on Biblical Ordination | Pastor Steven Anderson
Follow
1
Share
Report
16 views • November 25, 2018
Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ gives his thoughts on what Biblical ordination is.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2r35duT
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2r35duT
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
king james biblehard preachingking james versionpastorsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementordinationcorbin ressl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.