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What the Main Stream Media Won't Show You...
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16 views • November 25, 2018
This is what the Main Stream Media Won't Show you.
looks more like the Gazza Strip than the American Border with Mexico
These People are INVADERS and will do anything to get into this Country to try and Bring it down from the inside.
looks more like the Gazza Strip than the American Border with Mexico
These People are INVADERS and will do anything to get into this Country to try and Bring it down from the inside.
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