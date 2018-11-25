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Changing the Title
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7 views • November 25, 2018
I'm changing the title of this video to Black By Color Only, because my skin color is not who I'm trying to be - it's who I am. I adopted the name, Black By Color Only, because I criticized the Million Man March more than 20 years ago and one of my critics described me as being black only in color.
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