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Genesis and the Chinese Language
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27 views • November 25, 2018
11/25/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Hebrew and Chinese are Ancient Languages. China Has One of the Largest Christian Populations in the World. Chinese Words and Names Encompass Symbols Associated with the History of The Book of Genesis in Our Bible. Bible: Acts 17:22-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Hebrew and Chinese are Ancient Languages. China Has One of the Largest Christian Populations in the World. Chinese Words and Names Encompass Symbols Associated with the History of The Book of Genesis in Our Bible. Bible: Acts 17:22-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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