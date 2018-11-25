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APEC Summit exposes deep chasm between U.S. and China
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9 views • November 25, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 24.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at an APEC Summit which saw the United States and China drift further apart in their trade deal negotiations.
Next weekend’s G20 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump will determine the trajectories not only of China-US relations but also the world economy.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at an APEC Summit which saw the United States and China drift further apart in their trade deal negotiations.
Next weekend’s G20 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump will determine the trajectories not only of China-US relations but also the world economy.
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