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Global Cooling Threatens Carbon Tax Scam
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105 views • November 25, 2018
Climate change has been a tug of war issue for years. And back in October the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change vehemently warned that we have just 12 years to implement their Sustainable goals or the Earth is doomed. Meanwhile, anyone questioning the science is throttled by totalitarian threats.
Trump tweeted this week about the cold weather hitting the East including: “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?”
Trump tweeted this week about the cold weather hitting the East including: “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?”
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