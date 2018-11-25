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Trump Challenges Climate Change Scam
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1995 views • November 25, 2018
Trump tweeted this week about the cold weather hitting the East including: “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?”
NASA reveals that the Earth is entering a Solar Minimum. Is NASA a global warming denier? Will the Witch Hunt on the hill call for NASA's immediate arrest?
http://dailynewscollective.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Jonbowne
https://twitter.com/NewsBowne
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eFr8nXTsUpiA/
NASA reveals that the Earth is entering a Solar Minimum. Is NASA a global warming denier? Will the Witch Hunt on the hill call for NASA's immediate arrest?
http://dailynewscollective.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Jonbowne
https://twitter.com/NewsBowne
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eFr8nXTsUpiA/
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