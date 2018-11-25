© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tijuana opportunity for Trump - 2 minute excerpt of Sargon
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • November 25, 2018
Mr. Benjamin makes 2 suggestions I think may have merit.
excerpted from from full 11 minute video:
"Heroic Mexicans Defend US from Invading Migrant Caravan"
by "The Thinkery" (i.e., Sargon = Carl Benjamin)
First published at 20:53 UTC on November 20th, 2018.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J1GuIbk22-A/
excerpted from from full 11 minute video:
"Heroic Mexicans Defend US from Invading Migrant Caravan"
by "The Thinkery" (i.e., Sargon = Carl Benjamin)
First published at 20:53 UTC on November 20th, 2018.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J1GuIbk22-A/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.