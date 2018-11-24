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The Arcturian Collective: Conscious Breathing ~ Your Ticket to Freedom
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23 views • November 24, 2018
The Arcturian Collective remind us how Conscious Breathing reconnects us to all that is Divine. They remind us that we are loved on such a grand scale that sometimes in the tasks and distractions of daily life on earth - attunement to this immense love and light, and this profound support, can easily be forgotten. They share how our Breath is literally our Ticket to Freedom and anything we wish to manifest in our lives. For more information, please visit: www.frequencywriter.com.
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