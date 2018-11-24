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Little Adam: SerialBrain2 on Why Schitt - B2T Show Nov 23
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24 views • November 24, 2018
Trump trolls Adam Schiff and the Deep State criminals by tweeting "Little Adam Schitt." SerialBrain2 gives us a much more detailed analysis of the meaning of Schitt. We review a Prophesy about an assassination attempt on Trump by the Cabal. Then we pray and discuss.
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