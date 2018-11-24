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12 days of Christmas 2017 edition
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5 views • November 24, 2018
The song that is being sung it from Ben Garrison picture 12 days of Christmas 2016 edition. The song I used to sing it is called Twelve Days of Christmas - Instrumental Arrangement - Music Maker 16, all credits go to their respective companies or persons all rights reserved.
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