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EU nails down Theresa May and the UK in 26 page Post-Brexit Terms
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16 views • November 24, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 21.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at huge momentum swings in the Brexit fiasco for Theresa May.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at huge momentum swings in the Brexit fiasco for Theresa May.
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