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Raindrops
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2 views • November 24, 2018
A music video with poem integrated :
The poem
Little heart and horse
are waiting for
sunshine rain
they will dance
the raindrop dance
again and again and again
DETTE 2 VERS RULLER IGEN OG IGEN OVER BILLEDET
Now they are dancing
with their hearts
beating from slow to fast
and the joy of these
happy moments
will last and last and last
The poem
Little heart and horse
are waiting for
sunshine rain
they will dance
the raindrop dance
again and again and again
DETTE 2 VERS RULLER IGEN OG IGEN OVER BILLEDET
Now they are dancing
with their hearts
beating from slow to fast
and the joy of these
happy moments
will last and last and last
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