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PRAYING FOR THE WILL OF GOD
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1 John 5:14-15 says, "if we ask any thing according to his will, he hears us, And if we know that he hear us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him".
Therefore it is imperative that we pray according to the will of God. This message explains how to pray according to the will of God so that we are not wasting our time, and so that God may give us what we ask for.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Therefore it is imperative that we pray according to the will of God. This message explains how to pray according to the will of God so that we are not wasting our time, and so that God may give us what we ask for.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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