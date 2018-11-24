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Food As Medicine #5: The Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds, a Fall-Time Favorite!
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192 views • November 24, 2018
Come explore the benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds (pepitas) and/or the various applications of its oil. This video is for educational purposes only & follow the advice at your own risk (it is food, but you never know).
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