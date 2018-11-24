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The Death to Diabetes Story: How An Engineer Reversed Type 2 Diabetes
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281 views • November 24, 2018
This is the story (slides) of DeWayne McCulley, an ex-diabetic engineer and author of "Death to Diabetes". Against all odds, he recovered from a diabetic coma; and, with the help of his mother and daughter, he weaned himself off insulin. Coumadin, Lipitor and other drugs. Later, he wrote the now top-selling diabetes book, "Death to Diabetes" to help other diabetics overcome this debilitating disease. [Duration: 4 min 9 sec]
Website:
https://www.deathtodiabetes.com/
Website:
https://www.deathtodiabetes.com/
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