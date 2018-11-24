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Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and MKULTRA Training; How Mind-Control Slaves are Chosen
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75 views • November 24, 2018
The soul-shattering torture of MKULTRA / Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) breaks the mind into "Programmed Multiples" and createsDissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Programmed Slaves are often intergenerational, whose parents are victims themselves, or childen of pedophiles or other criminals who are easily blackmailed and are used to harming children.
Keywords
black opsmind controloccultpedophilesfalse flagsbrainwashingmanchurian candidatedidtriggersproject paperclipsrafiona barnettsatanic ritual abusedissociative identity disorderbeta slavesbob hopebutterfly mkultracathy o’briencia mind controlfalse flag shootingsfritz springmeierhow monarch slaves are chosenmind-controlled parentsmonarch programmingmonarch slavesmultiple personalitiespresidential monarch modelsarah aschroftsatanic goatssatanic hornssecret cia opshorns of bathpphomettrigers
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