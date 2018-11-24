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Kenneth scott talk on the World System to a Network Chiropractic group
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123 views • November 24, 2018
kenneth scott describes how the world works to a group of open minded people who do network chiropractic work with a practitioner Michael Whelan in Orange County, California. This talk describes a good amount about how the world system works, and what ken and PanTerra D'Oro Private Society offer, with education from Gemstone University.
https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/
https://panterrapca.org/
https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/
https://panterrapca.org/
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