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kenneth scott Interviews Jean Paul Samputu
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70 views • November 24, 2018
Rwandan musician, genocide survivor, World Ambassador for Forgiveness and Panterra member, Jean Paul Samputu is interviewed by Ken Cousens for the Gemstone Global Media Alliance. His story is as unique and tragic as his music and message are uplifting and inspiring.
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