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FOES IN YOUR FAMILY
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There are no attacks more hurtful than those which come from your own family and friends! To hurt someone's feelings, to physically attack someone, to damage someone's reputation, to cause financial harm to a person does not rise to the level of family or friends playing the part of your spiritual foe!
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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