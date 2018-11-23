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Full Show - Black Friday Retransmission Breaks Through Big Tech Censorship - 11/23/2018
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716 views • November 23, 2018
The Black Friday shopping craze began with a bang and continues on with frenzied buyers, shoplifters, and fist fighters. Today’s holiday rebroadcast includes highlights with Dr. Steve Pieczenik sharing his powerful insight into today's most vital issues. Also, bestselling author Vox Day provides perspective you won’t find elsewhere on major social influencers. Furthermore, Roger Stone lays waste to the Russian collusion circus. Happy Thanksgiving week from Infowars!
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