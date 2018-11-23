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Jonnie Storm - Gold
BS Production
BS Production
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6 views • November 23, 2018
From the 2017 Album 'Goldrockmond'
the song GOLD by Seattle Hip Hop Artist
JONNIE STORM.

Video by BS Production
2018.

Murals by Andrew Morrison
Shot at Wilson-Pacific School and in Ballard.
Keywords
goldseattleben szemkusbs productionandrew morrison mural artistdelene ciongoldrockmond 2017happy lattejonnie stormpoosefaceradio station recordsraincity rapsrap video urbanseattle hip hopunderground rap 2018wilson-pacific school
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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