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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Google Free Speech Disastrous | Jack Dorsey Hate Speech |
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16 views • November 23, 2018
This week we're discussing Google who says Free Speech is disastrous. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter unleashes hate speech storm in India. Alyssa Milano was confronted by a journalist who asked if she was going to disavow Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour. Court Rules That Medical Marijuana Card Holders Can't Buy Firearms.
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