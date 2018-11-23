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Harvey Weinstein Showing Off His Pimp Hand
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39 views • November 23, 2018
"I'm a good guy; I deserve a second chance!"
Remember his saying that as he ran away to a weekend retreat?
Think that helped him any?
Harv has been sticking his fingers into everything that has ever occasioned his casting couch.
Everything and everyone.
Remember his saying that as he ran away to a weekend retreat?
Think that helped him any?
Harv has been sticking his fingers into everything that has ever occasioned his casting couch.
Everything and everyone.
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