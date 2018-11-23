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Now What? Headlines With A Voice
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43 views • November 23, 2018
One of the few remaining, best conservative channels on youtube. Produced by 'Headlines With A Voice' and offering a huge dose of common sense rhetoric assuring conservative thinkers that they are not alone in their concern for the political future of the United States. HWAV is a prolific creator of excellent content that has somehow flown under youtube's radar and presents a ton of highly recommended, no holds barred content that is not to be missed.
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