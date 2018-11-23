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Mount Meru Magnetic Mountain at the North Pole
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201 views • November 23, 2018
Ancient Buddhist, Vedic and Jain standard cosmologies mention that at the North Pole magnetic center of the Planet is a hill of magnetite called Mount Meru. The Puranic as well as Sumerian traditions additionally mentioned this "Mount Sumeru." In Old Iran they mentioned Mount Hara Berezaiti with a celestial springtime on its greatest optimal in the world of the celebrities. In ancient Chinese works there is Mount Khun-Lun with a bronze Column of Heaven up where the immortals dwell...
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