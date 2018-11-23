© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swamp discovers "morality", blasting Trump over Saudi realpolitik
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • November 23, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 22.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at US President Donald Trump's recent statement to the press that he will continue to build on America's long standing relationship with Saudi Arabia, in spite of massive pressure to punish the Kingdom and its rogue prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia is issuing its own red lines, claiming that criticism of MbS will not go unpunished.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at US President Donald Trump's recent statement to the press that he will continue to build on America's long standing relationship with Saudi Arabia, in spite of massive pressure to punish the Kingdom and its rogue prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia is issuing its own red lines, claiming that criticism of MbS will not go unpunished.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.