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CytoDetox a Breakthrough in Cell Detoxification, Molecular Clinoptilolite Dr. Shayne Morris CHTV 221
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39 views • November 23, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/LC8ZFfk0U9Q
Join Dr. Dan Pompa and Dr. Shayne Morris as they explore Cytodetox and cell detoxification. CytoDetox Clinoptilolite is a cutting-edge way to support the body's natural cell detoxification and the removal of environmental toxins like heavy metals, chemicals, pesticides and biotoxins at the cellular level, safely and 100% naturally.
Join Dr. Dan Pompa and Dr. Shayne Morris as they explore Cytodetox and cell detoxification. CytoDetox Clinoptilolite is a cutting-edge way to support the body's natural cell detoxification and the removal of environmental toxins like heavy metals, chemicals, pesticides and biotoxins at the cellular level, safely and 100% naturally.
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