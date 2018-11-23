KANGEN WATER TURKEY: How to Cook Juiciest, Tastiest Turkey Ever Using 11.5 pH Kangen Water!

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Also I show the best ways to create and collect both the 11.5 and 2.5 pH waters.
And as promised, see me removing pesticides LIVE on the Fox 13 morning show here: https://www.brighteon.com/5826886890001
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
Find us here:
http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
https://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com