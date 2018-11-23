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never seen Nazca like this.....
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56 views • November 23, 2018
Erich von Daniken
Matrix Wisdom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDO9i-Ca4Qg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYocf7ysbu2Fa2PWs3kE0A
Published on Aug 4, 2018
Many things cannot be truly explained by scientists.
Matrix Wisdom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDO9i-Ca4Qg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYocf7ysbu2Fa2PWs3kE0A
Published on Aug 4, 2018
Many things cannot be truly explained by scientists.
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