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Full Show - Alex Jones Holiday Special: Happy Thanksgiving America! - 11/22/2018
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668 views • November 23, 2018
Enjoy the company of friends and family. Today’s holiday rebroadcast includes never before seen Alex Jones footage and highlights from rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent. Also, combat vet and political analyst Joe Biggs calls out leftists’ double standards in media and in Washington. Furthermore, 2nd Amendment champion John Milkovich shares his passion to stop unfair taxes on the middle class. Tune in at infowars.com/show. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving from Infowars!
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