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The Venezuela-Australia Comparison
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141 views • November 23, 2018
20 years ago Venezuela, then South America's richest nation with the world's largest oil reserves, embraced socialism. Today that nation is in a terrible state of poverty and widespread human misery.
This video compares how that happened - what that country's government has done to cause the disaster - with what Australiam governments have been doing for the past 10 years.
The similarities will shock you, as will the inarguable conclusion you will come to.
This video compares how that happened - what that country's government has done to cause the disaster - with what Australiam governments have been doing for the past 10 years.
The similarities will shock you, as will the inarguable conclusion you will come to.
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