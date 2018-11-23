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What is MKULTRA Mind Control Programming?
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73 views • November 23, 2018
Mind control programming is used for covert purposes and involves sadistic, cruel and inhuman forms of behavior modification. The soul-shattering torture of MKULTRA / Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) breaks the mind into "Programmed Multiples," also known as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Programmed Slaves are often intergenerational, whose parents are victims themselves, or children of pedophiles or other criminals who are easily blackmailed and are used to harming children.
Keywords
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