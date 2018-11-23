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Types of MKULTRA Programming; Types of Brainwashhed Slaves, Personality Alters #(SRA) #Beta Slaves #Mind control Slaves
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64 views • November 23, 2018
There are multiple types of MKULTRA slaves or mind-controlled alters formed by Satanic Ritual Abuse. What is the outcome of this government program? How does MKULTRA brainwashing work? The effects of behavior modification programming happens right before our eyes and effects us in sometimes tragic ways. #SRA #Monarch slaves #Beta slaves #presidential model monarch #False flag shootings
Keywords
black opsmind controlfalse flagsbrainwashingmanchurian candidatedidproject paperclipsrafiona barnettsatanic ritual abusedissociative identity disorderbeta slavesbob hopebutterfly mkultracathy o’briencia mind controlfalse flag shootingsfritz springmeiermonarch programmingmonarch slavesmultiple personalitiespresidential monarch modelsarah aschroftsatanic goatssatanic hornssecret cia opshorns of bathpphomet
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