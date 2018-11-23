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Alternatives to Vaccines
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1443 views • November 23, 2018
Why do parents refuse to vaccinate their kids? What are the problems with vaccines? We need to know who benefits from the multi-billion dollar a year pharmaceutical industry. There are vaccine alternatives and solutions to protect our families.
Keywords
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