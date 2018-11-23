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The Vaccine Controversy
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225 views • November 23, 2018
What long term research has been done with vaccines? Do we really know long term effects of the tetanus shot, flu shot, HPV shot, and other immunizations? Are thimerasol, mercury, formaldahyde, squalene, adjuvants and other ingredients contained in vaccines toxic, or are they safe?
Keywords
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