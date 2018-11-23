© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Migrant Caravan
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 23, 2018
Where are they coming from? What are they bringing with them? We will offer safe harbor to anyone who truly needs it.
Can clear understanding be delivered in two minutes or less (or thereabouts)? We shall see. Lane Explains is the result of Author/Researcher Lane Keller’s obsession with finding and sharing clear, unadulterated truth wthout mystification or aggrandizement.
Can clear understanding be delivered in two minutes or less (or thereabouts)? We shall see. Lane Explains is the result of Author/Researcher Lane Keller’s obsession with finding and sharing clear, unadulterated truth wthout mystification or aggrandizement.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.