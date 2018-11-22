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Propaganda: The Engineering of Consent
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36 views • November 22, 2018
An essay by Edward Bernays published in 1947, & a book published in 1955. In his own words, Bernays describes engineering consent as "the application of scientific principles & tried practices to the task of getting people to support ideas & programs."
"The conscious manipulation of the opinions of the masses is an important element in society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country." ~ "Propaganda," 1928
"The conscious manipulation of the opinions of the masses is an important element in society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country." ~ "Propaganda," 1928
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