© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mexicans Protest Caravan – Cost of Migrants
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • November 22, 2018
Tijuana border crossing shut as Mexicans protest against arrival of migrant caravan
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/11/19/tijuana-border-crossing-shut-mexicans-protest-against-arrival/
Protesters in Tijuana, Mexico, want migrant caravan to leave
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/protesters-tijuana-mexico-want-migrant-caravan-leave-n937761
California: A Cesspool
https://gemstatepatriot.com/blog/california-a-cesspool/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/11/19/tijuana-border-crossing-shut-mexicans-protest-against-arrival/
Protesters in Tijuana, Mexico, want migrant caravan to leave
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/protesters-tijuana-mexico-want-migrant-caravan-leave-n937761
California: A Cesspool
https://gemstatepatriot.com/blog/california-a-cesspool/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.