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I AND I CONTACT
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8 views • November 22, 2018
I wrote this well before the current furore and globalist agenda about gender identity politics.
I think they ought to read Carl Jung on Animus/Anima, that we all have an internal male or female, depending. They are successfully being confused by the agenda which drives people to believe that it's all about the external, and not about allowing/embracing your INTERNAL POLARITY.
I think they ought to read Carl Jung on Animus/Anima, that we all have an internal male or female, depending. They are successfully being confused by the agenda which drives people to believe that it's all about the external, and not about allowing/embracing your INTERNAL POLARITY.
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