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Damaged goods Saudi Crown Prince MbS remains political thorn in Trump's side
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6 views • November 22, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 20.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Trump's decision to stand by the House of Saud and the Crown prince, as US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and mainstream media outlets, have denounced Trump's statement.
Meanwhile a G20 summit looms in Argentina, where MbS will be in attendance sitting side-by-side with other G20 leaders.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Trump's decision to stand by the House of Saud and the Crown prince, as US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and mainstream media outlets, have denounced Trump's statement.
Meanwhile a G20 summit looms in Argentina, where MbS will be in attendance sitting side-by-side with other G20 leaders.
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