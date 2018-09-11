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Full Stand Up For Life Event Columbus Ohio 11/9/18
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7 views • November 22, 2018
Full Video of the 40 Days For Life Closing Prayer Vigil at Planned Parenthood Columbus Ohio. The Stand Up For Life Event was held to oppose the 'blessing 'of the abortion clinic by clergy from the Ohio Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. The scheduled 'blessing' generated so much outrage that it was moved to a chemical pill only clinic located some miles away in north Columbus.
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