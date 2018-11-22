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"FRONTLINES: The War Theater of Directed Energy"
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117 views • November 22, 2018
A Project Camelot global roundtable discussion on directed energy weapons & the covert attack on the world population with host Kerry Cassidy, Ole Dammegard, Dr. Katherine Horton, Deborah Tavares & Aleksandra JB. Discussion took place on November 20, 2018.
Kerry Cassidy
http://projectcamelotportal.com
Ole Dammegard
https://lightonconspiracies.com
Dr. Katherine Horton
https://stop007.org
Deborah Tavares
http://stopthecrime.net
Kerry Cassidy
http://projectcamelotportal.com
Ole Dammegard
https://lightonconspiracies.com
Dr. Katherine Horton
https://stop007.org
Deborah Tavares
http://stopthecrime.net
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