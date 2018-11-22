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DR JIM FETZER Truth vs. NEW$, Inc. CALIFERNOS, CORRUPTION, COVERT OPERATIONS for AGENDA 20/30
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80 views • November 22, 2018
DR JIM FETZER Truth vs. NEW$, Inc. CALIFERNOS, CORRUPTION, COVERT OPERATIONS for AGENDA 20/30. A discussion about JFK and new findings. This is part 2 of Truth vs. NEW$ the week of 11/21/2018.
Check out jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com for information and books.
I have been given permission to post this video.
Check out jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com for information and books.
I have been given permission to post this video.
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