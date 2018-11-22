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Dana Loesch Encourages OK Gov. Fallin To Sign Constitutional Carry Bill
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4 views • November 22, 2018
“Not only is Constitutional Carry well, constitutional, but beyond that we’re talking about a duly elected congress, representing the people of Oklahoma who voted them in, passed legislation that faced deliberations and debate already.” – Dana Loesch
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