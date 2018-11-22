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Dick's Decides to Literally Crush Guns, Sell Virtue Instead
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9 views • November 22, 2018
"I’ve never shopped at DICKS and I never will…They can’t even use the right terminology. But at least they can be known as the single largest manufacturer and distributor of virtue…quit trying to bend a knee to people who don't shop with you in the first place" –Dana Loesch
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