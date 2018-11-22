© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dana Loesch Checks Rachel Maddow With the Clenched Fist of Truth
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • November 22, 2018
"It's startling to watch the left scramble to explain how we're supposed to completely forego our national security and open our borders to anyone fleeing that hell hole, but actually defending them? No. That's action. And the left, they're not into action." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.