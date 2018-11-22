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Border Patrol Agent Art Del Cueto: Illegal Is Not a Race
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11 views • November 22, 2018
"The reality is, illegal is not a race ... I do not lock my door at night because I hate the people outside. I lock my door at night because I love the people inside my home. And that is the way we need to treat our border and that is how we need to treat our country." —Border Patrol Agent Art Del Cueto
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