Is Bluetooth Safe? Measuring Bluetooth Radiation Dangers of Wireless Radiation

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People ask me all the time, "What about bluetooth, is it safer?" Bluetooth is simply another form of wireless (microwave) radiation! It is just as unhealthy as any other form of microwave (radio frequency) radiation. It is not intelligent for anyone to be using bluetooth devices on their head or in their ears. Please watch the measurements on the microwave meter and decide for yourself.