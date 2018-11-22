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Is Bluetooth Safe? Measuring Bluetooth Radiation Dangers of Wireless Radiation
EMF Safety Zone
EMF Safety Zone
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3131 views • November 22, 2018

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People ask me all the time, "What about bluetooth, is it safer?" Bluetooth is simply another form of wireless (microwave) radiation! It is just as unhealthy as any other form of microwave (radio frequency) radiation. It is not intelligent for anyone to be using bluetooth devices on their head or in their ears. Please watch the measurements on the microwave meter and decide for yourself.

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emf protection5g5g dangerswireless radiation dangerscell phone dangersbluetooth radiationis bluetooth safe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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