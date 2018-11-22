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All I Want For Christmas Is Hillary In Prison
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7778 views • November 22, 2018
The Clintons shouldn't feel so smug this holiday season, Zero Hedge reports " House Republicans will hear testimony on December 5 from the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation, according to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).
So, Happy Holidays Bill and Hillary. I hope Santa brings you that indictment you always wished for. You both worked so hard for it.
So, Happy Holidays Bill and Hillary. I hope Santa brings you that indictment you always wished for. You both worked so hard for it.
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